Wincanton: concerns about some areas of standing water PICTURE: Getty Images

Heavy rain forces

Wincanton to inspect

HEAVY overnight rain has forced Wincanton to call an 8.30am inspection on Thursday with some standing water on the course.

A total of 12mm of rain fell overnight with up to another 8mm expected by late morning.

The going is heavy but clerk of the course Barry Johnson is hopeful the ground will continue to absorb the rain and stop any false patches of ground developing.

He said: "We've had 12mm of rain and it's still raining and it's due to keep raining. It's pitch black at the moment and while we've had a chance to look around with torches, we want to have a proper look when it's light to see how the course is taking the rain.

"Hopefully the worst of the rain will be gone in an hour or so and then we can check it properly. We had rain yesterday and I knew the track could take it, but I just don't want any false ground and when there's so much rain in a short period it can sometimes sit on the surface and cause problems. I'm still hopeful racing will be on today."

Racing is also due to take place on the all-weather at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday and over jumps at Towcester and Clonmel.