Newbury: had nearly three inches of rain in 24 hours PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Heavy Newbury goes

ahead after inspection



RACING at Newbury on Friday has survived a surprise morning inspection after nearly three inches of rain in 24 hours turned the going heavy from good to firm.

Friday's fixture had been in jeopardy following 74mm of rain in 24 hours, but officials cleared the track for racing shortly after 7.30am.

More to follow. . .