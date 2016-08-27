Hayley Turner: receives a big boost by joining the new ITV team PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Hayley Turner to form part of ITV racing team

HAYLEY TURNER's fledgling television career has received a huge early boost after the former top jockey was appointed a full member of the ITV racing team.

In recent days ITV, which takes over from Channel 4 as the sport's exclusive mainstream broadcaster from January 1, 2017, has begun contacting those who were interviewed about roles to inform them if they will become part of the broadcaster's squad.

As expected, Racing UK's Oli Bell is understood to have been told he has a job, while it is believed Sally Ann Grassick, a regular face on RTE and France's Equidia racing channel, is also to be employed.

Rishi Persad, a regular member of the Channel 4 racing team having previously filled a similar role for the BBC, is also thought to have been given the nod by ITV.

Coverage of betting is also set to look very different after Channel 4's Tanya Stevenson and Tom Lee both told the Racing Post they had not been given positions with ITV.

Gina Harding, who joined Channel 4 having impressed on At The Races, is another to have been told she will not be switching to ITV.

Turner, 33, retired at the end of the last Flat season after a career in which she became Britain's most successful female rider. She rode three Group 1 winners and is the only female jockey to ride 100 winners in a year in Britain, a feat she achieved in 2008.

Since retiring, Turner has been presenting on At The Races and also made a brief comback to riding at the Shergar Cup, riding a winner for The Girls team on Early Morning.