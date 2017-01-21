The New One has now won the Grade 2 prize three times PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The New One required to tough it out at Haydock



Report: Haydock, Saturday

stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial (Grade 2) 1m7½f, 4yo+

THE NEW ONE got up the hat-trick in the stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial, but was forced to show all of his determination in overhauling Clyne after looking third best for much of the straight.

Sam Twiston-Davies had set off in front on The New One, but Clyne took over soon after halfway and held that position until the run-in.

There he was joined by the strong-travelling L'Ami Serge and a rallying The New One, who had been off the bridle since the home turn. L'Ami Serge wilted but the other two served up a fine finish, with The New One's class telling in the end as he prevailed by a length.

The win took The New One's record outside of Grade 1 company to 16 wins from 17 starts and his career earnings to just short of £900,000.

It is certainly diffcult to crab his attitude, but bookmakers remained more or less unmoved by his form. His odds were trimmed by some firms for both the Champion and Stayers' Hurdles at the festival, but he can be backed at 20-1 for either race.

Clyne was generally slashed for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury next month, now a best-priced 14-1 with Betfred. The weights for that contest have already been published, with the Evan Williams-trained seven-year-old set to carry the equivalent of a mark of 143, the mark he was raised to after winning in the fog at Haydock in December.

More to follow . . .