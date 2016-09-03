William Haggas: trainer of Hathal, who made a winning return at Haydock PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hathal makes winning return in 32Red Mile

Report: Haydock, Saturday

32Red Mile (Registered as the Superior Mile) Group 3, 1m

HATHAL showed a willing attitude under pressure to fend off Mitchum Swagger and make a winning return to action under Frankie Dettori.

It was a first Group-race success for Hathal, who had not been seen on a racecourse since he won at Listed level on his final start last season.

In-form trainer William Haggas clearly had Hathal plenty fit enough on his belated return, however, as the four-year-old bravely stuck to his task in the rain-softened conditions to defy Mitchum Swagger by a head, with Convey, who had ploughed a lone furrow down the centre of the home straight, a further neck back in third.

"He's just had niggly problems and William has taken it easy with him," said Alison Begley, representing owners Al Shaqab Racing.



"He is probably best with a bit of cut in the ground. He is a nice horse and it's been thought that a race like the QEII would suit, so that will probably be the target."

Hathal has been cut to 25-1 (from 40-1) for the Group 1 QEII Stakes, which takes place over a mile at Ascot on Champions Day. Richard Fahey's Ribchester heads the market at 11-4.