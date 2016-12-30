Haydock: temperatures dipped to -1C overnight at the course PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haydock cancels Friday card, Taunton inspect

HAYDOCK has called off today's meeting before the scheduled 7.30am inspection due to the track being frozen in places. Taunton will have to survive a 10am inspection to avoid a similar fate.

An inspection at Taunton was called on Friday morning after temperatures were slower to rise than had been forecast.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "The forecast said the temperatures should start to lift by 8am or 9am, but they were slow to rise and the forecast became for it to warm up from 12pm.

"At that point I thought we'd better call an inspection. As soon as I did, the temperature went up, it's 1.5C now [shortly after 9am]. There's still a crispy patch or two, but I'd be very hopeful that we'll be fine."

No luck for Haydock

Haydock survived two inspections on Thursday but succumbed to the colder than forecast conditions on Friday morning.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We were forecast a minimum of 3C overnight improving to 9C during the day, but we got down to -1C overnight.

"We've made no headway on the back straight, which is frozen in places, and it's unrealistic to expect that to be raceable. It's frustrating but these things happen with the British climate."

There are no problems anticipated at Newcastle's all-weather meeting. where the first race is due off at 12.50.