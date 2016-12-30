Search our News Archive

Snow fell on Haydock racecourse on Friday morning

Haydock: temperatures dipped to -1C overnight at the course

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Haydock frozen off but
Taunton passes checks

 By Peter Scargill10:00AM 30 DEC 2016 

JUMP racing will take place at Taunton today after the track passed a morning inspection, but Haydock was unable to beat the weather.

An inspection at Taunton was called on Friday morning after temperatures were slower to rise than had been forecast. 

However, speaking shortly after 10am clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "Racing goes ahead. It hung around cold a little longer than forecast but we're on and it's good, good to firm ground."

No luck for Haydock

Haydock survived two inspections on Thursday but succumbed to the colder than forecast conditions on Friday morning.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We were forecast a minimum of 3C overnight improving to 9C during the day, but we got down to -1C overnight.

"We've made no headway on the back straight, which is frozen in places, and it's unrealistic to expect that to be raceable. It's frustrating but these things happen with the British climate."

There are no problems anticipated at Newcastle's all-weather meeting, where the first race is due off at 12.50.

 
