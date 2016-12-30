Haydock: temperatures dipped to -1C overnight at the course PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haydock cancels Friday card due to frozen track

HAYDOCK has called off today's meeting before the scheduled 7.30am inspection due to the track being frozen in places.

The course survived two inspections on Thursday but succumbed to the colder than forecast conditions on Friday morning.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We were forecast a minimum of 3C overnight improving to 9C during the day, but we got down to -1C overnight.

"We've made no headway on the back straight, which is frozen in places, and it's unrealistic to expect that to be raceable. It's frustrating but these things happen with the British climate."

Haydock had been due to host The Last Fling Chase and was also set to be the venue for Buveur D'Air's second start over fences.

However, with the meeting cancelled there are two meetings remaining on Friday at Newcastle on the all-weather and at Taunton.