Bannister facing another month on sidelines



CONDITIONAL jockey Harry Bannister, who has not ridden since the end of November, is bracing himself for another month on the sidelines.

Bannister, who is attached to Warren Greatrex's Lambourn yard, suffered a wrist injury at Plumpton on November 28 and had been eyeing a return to action, but a trip to see his specialist on Monday did not deliver the news he hoped for.

"I had an operation and had a normal cast on for two months," said Bannister. "I went back to see him [the specialist] this week and he was happy with the bone, but the ligaments weren't in great shape so I've another cast on for another month. It's not really as far along as I'd hoped it'd be, so I'm looking at a longer stint on the sidelines."

Bannister, who partnered Greatrex's promising mare La Bague Au Roi to victory in a Listed race at Newbury's Hennessy meeting two days before suffering his injury, joked he had been "playing trainer" during his time off.

He added: "I'll go back towards the end of February to see the specialist and he'll take another look at it. Once he gives it the all clear to ride hopefully it'll only be a few days, but we'll have to see what happens.

"It's disappointing as things had been going well, and I was getting on some nice horses and riding for different people, but it's one of those things and I'd like to thank the staff at Oaksey House - Michael Peacock and Daloni Lucas - who have been very good."

Bannister, 22, has ridden 66 winners.