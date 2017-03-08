Hamilton Park: no race will be run for less than £5,000 PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Hamilton prize-money to hit record level in 2017



PRIZE-MONEY at Hamilton Park will break the £1 million mark for the first time as part of an investment programme designed to bolster the course's fortunes on and off the track.

The Scottish venue on Tuesday confirmed total prize-money on offer at the course in 2017 will be a new record amount of almost £1.2 million, up 15 per cent on the total pot on offer in 2016.

All fixtures will be worth at least £50,000 and no individual race will be staged for less than £5,000.

As well as the investment in prize-money, plans have also been unveiled for an £800,000 refurbishment of the grandstand's restaurant, bar and hospitality facilities.

The project will see the grandstand's first floor renovated, with plans including a new dining room able to seat 160 guests.

Vivien Currie, chief executive at Hamilton Park, said: "This is a very exciting time at Hamilton Park racecourse. We are already a truly unique asset for Scotland and a valuable part of the Lanarkshire community however this investment ensures our facilities not only lead the way, but are unrivalled in Scottish sport and are in line with the high-end experience we wish to deliver to the general and race-going public.

"We will never stand still at Hamilton Park, as a venue and a business we continually strive to improve the race-day experience for our customers and the wider community and this landmark programme of improvements reflect that ethos."

Currie added: "Our increased prize money, in-line with the game-changing improvements to our facilities, ensures we will continue to deliver an improved race-day experience for owners and customers."