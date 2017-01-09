Coral: firm had to deal with a hostage crisis on Sunday

Gunman takes punters hostage in Jarrow Coral

FOUR people were taken hostage by a gunman in a Coral bookmakers in Jarrow on Sunday evening.

All four hostages eventually left unharmed and a 39-year-old man was arrested after a three-hour siege which involved specialist firearm officers surrounding the bookmakers.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said on Sunday: "Police have brought the ongoing incident at the Jarrow bookmakers to a safe conclusion. At 8:44pm police negotiated the safe release of the fourth person from inside the premises, then at 8:53pm the man in possession of the weapon was arrested by officers.

"A firearm has been seized by officers and the 39-year-old man will be taken into police custody. A police issue 'less lethal weapon' was discharged during the incident in order to bring this matter to safe conclusion - this was the 'shots' that people may have heard.

"Nobody has been injured during the incident."

Dame Vera Baird QC, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, tweeted: "All hostages free as Jarrow siege ends. Told: he had loaded sawn-off, but arrested without police use of firearms. Well done & glad all safe."