Punters line the railings at Ayr PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Growl out to bear his teeth in Ayr Gold Cup



A RACE which dates back to 1804 and now offers £200,000 in prize-money, it is not surprising that the Ayr Gold Cup is one of the most fiercely competitive and prestigious handicaps of the entire year.

The ante-post market has been dominated by the Richard Fahey-trained Growl, who is clear favourite following plenty of support.

He ran a blinder to finish fourth in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood at the end of July, and has been aimed at this event ever since.

"I'm very happy with him," said Fahey. "His form is rock-solid and hopefully he'll enjoy the rub of the green this time after being a little unlucky at Goodwood."

Ryan's excellent record

Kevin Ryan has done tremendously well in recent years, winning with Captain Ramius (2012), Our Jonathan (2011) and Advanced (2007). He is represented by Brando, Teruntum Star and Flaming Spear this time.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, said: "Brando has gone from strength to strength this season and has a leading chance on form. He ran a blinder in the Wokingham and we're happy with the draw.

"Teruntum Star enjoys soft ground and won nicely at Newmarket in the spring, while we've also been planning an autumn campaign for Flaming Spear who is in great order.

"He looks an ideal type for the race in that he stays seven furlongs, but has the speed for six. They've all got chances. It's hard to split them."

The going at Ayr is good to soft with a dry and occasionally sunny day forecast.