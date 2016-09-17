Brando (far side) storms clear in the Ayr Gold Cup PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Group 1 plans for Ayr Gold Cup winner Brando

AYR GOLD CUP winner Brando will have one more outing this season, with options of heading to Chantilly for the Prix de l'Abbaye early next month or waiting for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot a couple of weeks later.

Trainer Kevin Ryan's son and assistant Adam reported on Sunday: "Brando has come out of the race in very good shape and always takes his races well. He ate up last night and is grand this morning - you wouldn't think he had just landed one of the most competitive sprint handicaps in the calendar.

"He will have one more outing this season and that will either be in Prix de l'Abbaye on October 2 or in the Qipco British Champions Sprint race at Ascot two weeks later.

"My father will be discussing the options with his owner Angie Bailey and a decision will be made closer to the day. Looking further ahead, it will be a case of taking in all the top sprint Group races with him next season."

Sore neck

Robyn Brisland, trainer of Magnus Maximus, a late withdrawal from the Ayr Gold Cup on a vet's certificate, also had an update on his stable star.

"Between when I spoke to the lads during morning stables and the race he got cast and basically got a sore neck and wouldn't have run any sort of a race," he explained on Sunday.

"The only thing now is there aren't many races for him. We'll see how he is and take it from there."