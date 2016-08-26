Hawkbill: did not enjoy quick ground at York PICTURE: Getty Images

Ground the key to

next start for Hawkbill



HAWKBILL will run next where the ground is deemed most suitable, with the quick surface at York last week blamed for the Coral-Eclipse winner's disappointing performance.

A 6-1 chance for the Juddmonte International, Hawkbill failed to fire, finishing eighth of 12, beaten 11-and-a-half lengths.

Post-race jockey William Buick reported the colt felt ill at ease on the quick ground, and that will now be a major consideration when deciding where next to line up.

It is a change of opinion from Appleby who, after Hawkbill's Coral-Eclipse success, forecast a a sounder surface would would be preferable. But, having won the Tercentenary Stakes and Eclipse on soft ground, the son of Kitten's Joy appears to appreciate a slower surface.

Champion Stakes options

Hawkbill has entries for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot (October 15), and also the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown (September 10), having been added to the latter race for €22,500.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: "What we learned about Hawkbill at York is that he wants cut.

"He didn't like the ground there. We'll go to Ireland if the ground is suitable, and if it is not, then we will go to Ascot, where there is always a strong chance of getting it soft."

Hawkbill is a 10-1 chance for the Champion Stakes, and a 14-1 chance for the Irish Champion Stakes.