Altior: favourite for Tuesday's Racing Post Arkle PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Groom and yard of Arkle winner to land cash prize



THE TEAM responsible for Tuesday's Racing Post Arkle winner will have extra reason to celebrate after the sponsors confirmed a prize of £2,000 will be awarded to the winning yard.

Half of the cash prize will go to the groom responsible for the winner and the rest to the yard, with the groom also picking up a year's subscription to Racing Post Members' Club and a brand new iPad, as well as vouchers for £300-worth of clothing from PC Racewear and a pair of Dubarry's signature Galway boots.

On top of that, all grooms leading up a runner in the feature novice event will receive a Racing Post jacket.

Racing Post editor Bruce Millington said: "Stable staff play a crucial role in the racing industry - we wish to recognise their excellence and dedication in providing a special prize for the winning groom and yard responsible for the winner of this year's Racing Post Arkle. What's more, we will be recognising all stable staff leading up runners for the race by providing them with a high-quality jacket to keep.

"A special thank-you goes to PC Racewear and Dubarry for lending their support to the initiative. Both have certainly provided an extra incentive for the yards this year."