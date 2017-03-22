Minella Rocco (white cap) pictured winning at Cheltenham last year PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Minella Rocco to

miss Grand National



GRAND NATIONAL ante-post favourite Minella Rocco has been taken out of the race, trainer Jonjo O'Neill said on Tuesday.

The Gold Cup runner-up was the 10-1 favourite for the £1million Randox Health-sponsored Aintree showpiece.

O'Neill said: "Minella Rocco has been taken out of the Grand National this morning. He's absolutely fine and we'll aim him at the Gold Cup again next year.

"It was not an easy decision. But he had a hard race in the Gold Cup and he's only seven years old. He's entitled to go back and have another go next year, hopefully.

"I was delighted with him in the Gold Cup, he ran a cracker. If there had been a little bit more time in between the two races we would have had a go but it is a bit quick for him.

"He deserves a good holiday. He got 10lb for Cheltenham, so he is in that [Gold Cup] bracket and let's hope he wins a few nice races before then."

O'Neill could still be represented in the race by More Of That, who finished sixth behind Sizing John in the Gold Cup, but Shutthefrontdoor will instead head to Fairyhouse to contest the Irish Grand National, a race he won in 2014.

The trainer added: "More Of That came out of the Gold Cup well and will now head to Aintree for the National. Shutthefrontdoor has also been taken out of the Grand National and will head for the Irish Grand National next month."

David Pipe's Vieux Lion Rouge, who finished seventh in last year's National and has subsequently won the Becher Chase and Grand National Trial, is the new market leader. He was a top price of 12-1 before Minella Rocco's withdrawal was revealed.

National plunge

Minella Rocco was a big ante-post mover for the Grand National after his strong-staying effort in Friday's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, when he came home powerfully to grab second close home.

Punters quickly latched onto Jonjo O'Neill's stayer and forced his price into 10-1 having been 33s before the Gold Cup. He would have been officially 10lb well in had he contested the Grand National.

Owner JP McManus could still have a strong hand to play, however, and his Cross Country Chase hero Cause Of Causes - who was successful at the festival for the third year in a row - is as short as 12-1 in a place. He remains a top price of 20-1, while More Of That can be backed at 25s.

A total of 79 horses ultimately stood their ground at Tuesday's forfeit stage.

Updated Grand National betting: 12-1 Vieux Lion Rouge; 16-1 One For Arthur, Definitly Red, Blaklion, The Last Samuri; 20-1 Cause Of Causes, Ucello Conti, The Young Master