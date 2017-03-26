Reve De Sivola: claimed Grade 1s in three different countries PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Grade 1 star Reve De Sivola dies at Kelso

REVE DE SIVOLA, a six-time Grade 1 winner in three different countries, collapsed and died at Kelso on Saturday leaving connections devastated at his loss.

Owned by the Paul Duffy Diamond Partnership, the popular 12-year-old was talented, tough and tenacious, rarely going down without a fight as he aimed to grind down his rivals from the front.

He had been putting up a typically bold effort in the 3m2f handicap hurdle at Kelso when he was quickly pulled up before the final hurdle by jockey James Reveley. He collapsed moments later, in the process injuring his rider, who was stood down for the rest of the card.

Trainer Nick Williams said: "I am absolutely devastated. The vet has told us he had a heart attack. It's going to be a long drive home and finding another one like him is going to be so difficult.

"Horses like this are almost irreplaceable. I bought him as a yearling for €6,000 at Deauville and never imagined he would have turned out as good as this, earning more than £600,000 in prize-money."

He added: "He's the highest-rated horse I've ever had and there's going to be a huge void in my yard."

Part-owner Andrew Mount wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for all the kind messages. A once in a lifetime warrior. Absolutely devastated."

Ascot love affair

Reve De Sivola spent his entire racing career in the hands of trainer Nick Williams and was never more at home than when competing at Ascot, where he won three consecutive runnings of the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle.

He landed his first impressively in 2012 before claiming the prize again in 2013. His win in 2014 was all the more admirable as he battled back after being passed by Zarkandar to take it by a head.

His Grade 1 wins, and gutsy performances, were not reserved for Ascot - or Britain - as he also claimed top-level prizes in France and Ireland in a career that spanned nine years on the course.

Gutsy to the end

Reve De Sivola's final victory came at Haydock last year in typically game fashion, as he made all to win the Rendlesham Hurdle having been under pressure from a long way out.

After that race, Williams said: "He's an amazing horse. Somebody said to me he's their favourite horse in training and I said to Richard [Johnson, who rode him] he must include him as one of his now, as he's won all those races."

In total, Reve De Sivola won ten of his 47 starts and £625,501 in win and place prize-money.