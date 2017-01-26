Shaneshill leads from Snow Falcon in the Galmoy Hurdle PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Shaneshill cut for festival after Galmoy win



Report: Gowran Park, Thursday

John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle (Grade 2) 3m, 5yo+

SHANESHILL advertised his Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle credentials with a game victory, getting the better of fellow Cheltenham hopefuls Snow Falcon and Clondaw Warrior.

Stablemate Clondaw Warrior was sent off the 11-10 favourite under Ruby Walsh, but it was stablemate and three-time festival runner-up Shaneshill who came out on top under Paul Townend.

He was cut across the board and is a best priced 14-1 for the Cheltenham Festival day three feature with William Hill and BetBright, but is as short as 8-1. Paddy Power are a best-priced 10-1 of those offering the non-runner, no bet concession.

The 2014 Champion Bumper, 2015 Supreme and 2016 RSA Chase runner-up was put up by Pricewise earlier this month for the 3m Grade 1 at 20-1 and followers would have been delighted with the way he jumped, travelled and then held off all challengers to win a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length.

The 2014 Punchestown Grade 1 Bumper winner landed his third career Graded contest in workmanlike fashion - while still suggesting there was more to come - and could bid to give owners Andrea and Graham Wylie a fourth win in the staying hurdle contest to take them level with the Stewart Family as the race's most successful owner after Inglis Drever's wins in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

"He's improving, Paul thought the ground suited him and his jumping was fantastic," said Mullins. "He got a good lead early in the race and got the good pace that he wants. I imagine he will go straight to the Stayers' Hurdle."