Ardad (far side) wins the Flying Childers under Frankie Dettori PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gosden's Ardad flies

to Childers success

Report: Doncaster, Friday

Pepsi Max Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2), 5f, 2yo colts and geldings

JOHN GOSDEN reaped the rewards for his decision to drop Ardad back to 5f, with the Windsor Castle winner maintaining his unbeaten record over the minimum trip by coming with a surging run to land a first Group 2 in thrilling fashion at 5-1.

The first three home were spread right across the track as they entered the closing stages in a line, with Ardad finding more to deny The Last Lion and Legendary Lunch, who finished in a dead-heat second, to give Frankie Dettori a second win at the St Leger festival.

After his Royal Ascot win Ardad produced two underwhelming performances when upped in trip to 6f, finishing last of nine in the July Stakes to Mehmas and then seventh in the Gimcrack Stakes six weeks later.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah who owns Ardad, suggested the return to 5f was key: "He is quick and the most important thing with him is the trip. We've tried him twice over six furlongs and I think he is better over five.

"The Cornwallis could be an obvious next target."

Ardad was also quoted for next year's Commonwealth Cup at the royal meeting, with BetVictor going 14-1 from 33-1 in a market headed by Caravaggio.

More to follow . . .