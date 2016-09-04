Wings of Desire: will be waited with for later in the season PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Gosden rules Wings Of Desire out of St Leger

WINGS OF DESIRE, who was between a 10-1 and 14-1 shot for the Ladbrokes St Leger on Saturday, will miss the race and is to be freshened up for a late autumn campaign.

John Gosden's hopes for a fifth win in the final domestic Classic now rest with Muntahaa, who is generally 8-1 second favourite behind Idaho.

Gosden revealed on Sunday: "We're not going to confirm Wings Of Desire for the St Leger tomorrow as we plan to freshen him up and bring him back for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

"He worked fine yesterday but he's had a busy summer, with Derbys and King Georges, so we'll hang onto him for a bit and bring him back next month."

The ground at Doncaster on Sunday was reported as good to soft, soft in places. It is forecast to be overcast on Monday, but much of the remainder of the week looks warm and dry.