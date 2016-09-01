Thistlecrack: one of the stars of the 2015-16 National Hunt season PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com)



Tizzard ace Thistlecrack on the Gold Cup trail

COLIN TIZZARD could saddle as many as three runners in the Timico Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March, with the thrilling prospect of last season's stunning World Hurdle winner Thistlecrack heading a trio that also includes Cue Card and Native River.

However, news of the current wearer of the Gold Cup crown Don Cossack is less upbeat, with Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O'Leary saying on Thursday: "If I'm being honest, I doubt we'll make it." Trainer Gordon Elliott, though, is less pessimistic.

Thistlecrack is favourite in all lists for the RSA Chase at as short as 3-1, but is outright market leader at 6-1 with Ladbrokes and Sky Bet for the Gold Cup and that is his main target for the season, assuming he can prove himself over fences.

He is also favourite or co-favourite for a World Hurdle repeat after last season's defeat of Alpha Des Obeaux matched the highest figures of four-time winner Big Buck's with a Racing Post Rating of 178 and an official rating of 174. His chasing debut has been earmarked for Chepstow on October 8 in the race in which Cue Card made a successful chasing debut in 2011.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, said yesterday: "If it all goes as well as it could do Thistlecrack could definitely be running in the Gold Cup this season.

"We'll take it step by step, and that's a decision for nearer Christmas, but [owners] the Snooks are very keen on him chasing this season and he could well end up in the Gold Cup. The alternative would be to drop to hurdling and go for the World Hurdle, so we've got options."

He added: "He's doing three canters a day and we'll look for a novice chase as soon as the ground eases. Chepstow would be perfect, but we won't be taking any chances. It's too quick to school him on grass, but we have an Olympic-size menage with Easyfix fences, so we can school all the year round."



Read more on Thistlecrack, Cue Card and Don Cossack in Friday's Racing Post, available on iPad now