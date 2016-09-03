Limato has drifted in the market after news of the going change PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

THE anticipated wet weather duly arrived at Haydock on Saturday morning prompting the going to change to good to soft from good.

The issue of the weather has featured prominently in the build up to the Group 1 32Red Sprint Cup, with trainer Henry Candy and owner Paul Jacobs saying going on the softer side of good could lead to the withdrawal of favourite Limato.

After walking the course at noon, clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We've had 4mm of rain since 9.30 this morning and we've changed the going to good to soft. The rain has eased off slightly but we expect it to come and go through the afternoon."

Limato has eased to 5-2 (from 2) with concerns about the going, while Quiet Reflection is into 5-1 (from 11-2) and Dancing Star into 7-1 (from 8).

Speaking on Friday, Candy said: "I'll probably have a walk on the track to see what it's like, but if they only get the forecast rain I'd think the ground will be all right for him to run."