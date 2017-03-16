Cheltenham: racing starts at 1.30 PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Good, good to soft in places at Cheltenham



CONDITIONS for day three of the Cheltenham Festival are described as good, good to soft in places after clerk of the course Simon Claisse and his team watered the track last night.

The feature race of the day is the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle and Claisse said: "We've had a couple of days of temperatures reaching 14/15C and we just want to keep the ground on the easy side of good.

"The New course we've moved onto today was very dry all the way through the autumn and when we moved onto it in December we had to water then, so it's been quicker right the way through the winter.

"We took the decision last night to put 10mm of water on and that has just eased the ground a little. I gave it as good, good to soft [on the Old course] yesterday and have left it there, but we've got rid of the good to firm that was in it when I went round last night."

Claisse, speaking to Sky Sports News, added: "It feels cooler and the forecasts I've seen suggest the temperatures will barely get into double figures today, but I haven't seen any rain in the forecasts for today or tomorrow."

ITV will screen the first five races today, while the entire card will be on Racing UK.

