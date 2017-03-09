Rivet: a best-priced 16-1 for the 2,000 Guineas in May PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Good Friday option for Guineas candidate Rivet



RIVET, Britain's best chance of winning the Qipco 2,000 Guineas according to bookmakers, could embark on his Classic campaign in the £100,000 contest created to headline Newcastle's new Good Friday card.

The Racing Post Trophy winner, a best-priced 16-1 for the Guineas and no bigger than 20-1 for the Investec Derby, is being considered by trainer William Haggas for the inaugural running of the 32Red Casino Conditions Stakes over 1m on April 14.

Haggas said: "I would like to have a prep with him, either in the Greenham - although I'm loathe to go back to seven furlongs - or possibly the new race at Newcastle on Good Friday.

"It's obviously a contest designed to attract him and other Group 1 winners, as he would be unpenalised, while the track and trip would suit.

"Winning it wouldn't do anything for his future value, but it would be an opportunity to get a start into him before a bigger race, so it's very much on my radar."

Haggas added that Afjaan, a 16-1 shot for the Betway Lincoln with the sponsors, will instead be targeted for the Totepool Victoria Cup at Ascot, while Victory Bond, quoted at 14-1 for the Doncaster feature, is unlikely to be ready to run in the race.