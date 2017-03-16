Native River (near): goes for the Gold Cup along with Cue Card PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gold Cup a race not to miss as all 14 go forward

IT IS the race that no-one wants to miss as all 14 horses were declared on Wednesday for Friday's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Stablemates Cue Card and Native River head those going to post on Friday as trainer Colin Tizzard chases a first success in the race, and a win that would cap what has been a memorable season for his team.

The race is sure to be a memorable one for jockey Lizzie Kelly too, as she becomes the first female rider to take part in the race in 33 years on Tea For Two.

Outlander represents last year's Gold Cup winning combination of Gordon Elliott, Bryan Cooper and Gigginstown House Stud, while his former trainer Willie Mullins relies on dual runner-up Djakadam to break his duck in the race.

Thursday action

Yorkhill tops a small field for the Grade 1 JLT Novices' Chase on Thursday with the likes of Top Notch, Disko and Politologue prepared to take him on.

Winning machine Tobefair is among 23 runners for the Pertemps Final on Thursday but Dadsintrouble, a 10-1 shot for the race, missed the cut.

The Crafty Butcher was another to miss the cut for his race of choice and does not run in the Kim Muir. Pendra tops the weights, with Alvarado last of the 24.

The gallant Village Vic will attempt to carry topweight in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate with Thomas Crapper the last of the 24. Le Prezien, a 14-1 shot, was not declared.

