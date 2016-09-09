The rain connections of Muntahaa were hoping for is yet to fall PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Going unchanged at Doncaster after little rain



ANYTHING up to 18mm of rain was forecast for Doncaster overnight and into Saturday morning but the course has so far avoided the worst of the wet weather, with only 1mm falling.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan had warned Saturday's Ladbrokes St Leger could be staged on soft ground if the forecasts were correct but as of 8am, the going remained unchanged at good, good to firm in places.

However, Duncan was not prepared to rule out the possibility of an ease in the going before the 3.45 feature, given the seemingly unpredictable nature of the conditions in the area.

"There is still a chance of showers but it's not raining currently," said Duncan. "We've certainly not had the rain that was forecast but there is still the potential for some up to 10am.

"I was listening to it pouring down at home about 20 miles away last night but we've just dodged it here at the course. It appears to have fallen somewhat south of us.

"The forecast has been so far out, I'm not going to risk saying that possibility [for a going change] is not still there."

Bad news for some

While racegoers may be pleased to dodge wet conditions, not everyone will be happy with Duncan's update, in particular John Gosden, whose Muntahaa looks to need some help from above.

"As he takes after his dam, who is by Linamix, he really could do with some of this rain they say is coming to help him get his toe in," said Gosden on Friday.

On the other hand, Idaho's two wins have come on ground described as good to firm, although he does have form in more testing conditions.