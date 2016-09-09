Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Syphax (left) wins the Acomb

Syphax (left): set to stay with Kevin Ryan after Godolphin purchase

  PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)  

Godolphin swoop for Acomb winner Syphax

 By Bruce Jackson 10:30AM 9 SEP 2016 

SYPHAX, winner of the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York last month, has been bought by Godolphin but there are no immediate targets for the unbeaten colt.

John Ferguson, Godolphin's managing director, said: "We have purchased Syphax and he will remain in training with Kevin Ryan.

"He looks an exciting prospect for next year."

The son of Arch, bought for €100,000 at the French breeze-ups, won on debut at Musselburgh before contesting the Acomb in which Godolphin had favourite Best Of Days, another purchase earlier this summer.

Syphax, sent off at 16-1, looked to have blown his chance with a slow start but after running green he flew home late for Jamie Spencer to beat Best Of Days by a head.

Immediately after the Acomb, and before Godolphin's move, Ryan said: "He is Breeders' Cup-eligible but it's too soon to say."

Syphax currently has no early-closing race entries.

Tags: Kevin Ryan   |  Syphax   |  Godolphin 
 
News Archive

Search