Syphax (left): set to stay with Kevin Ryan after Godolphin purchase PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Godolphin swoop for Acomb winner Syphax

SYPHAX, winner of the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York last month, has been bought by Godolphin but there are no immediate targets for the unbeaten colt.

John Ferguson, Godolphin's managing director, said: "We have purchased Syphax and he will remain in training with Kevin Ryan.

"He looks an exciting prospect for next year."

The son of Arch, bought for €100,000 at the French breeze-ups, won on debut at Musselburgh before contesting the Acomb in which Godolphin had favourite Best Of Days, another purchase earlier this summer.

Syphax, sent off at 16-1, looked to have blown his chance with a slow start but after running green he flew home late for Jamie Spencer to beat Best Of Days by a head.

Immediately after the Acomb, and before Godolphin's move, Ryan said: "He is Breeders' Cup-eligible but it's too soon to say."

Syphax currently has no early-closing race entries.