Swiss Storm: a 33-1 chance for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas

Godolphin buy into

Classic hope Swiss Storm

GODOLPHIN have strengthened their Classic hand for 2017 by buying into promising Frankel colt Swiss Storm, who is in training in Newmarket with David Elsworth.

Sheikh Mohammed's organisation have bought out Elsworth's half-share in the colt who was a spectacular winner of a 7f maiden on his most recent start at Newbury in September

The other partner in the three-year-old remains the Lordship Stud, who bred the colt, although Swiss Storm is expected to sport the Godolphin blue rather when he tackles a Classic trial in April, probably Newbury's Group 3 Greenham Stakes.

A 33-1 chance for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, Swiss Storm's form was given a boost when the Newbury runner-up City Of Joy subsequently scored at Redcar and he is built to improve at three just like his sire.

Swiss Storm has wintered well at Elsworth's Egerton Stables and has enjoyed some light exercise on the Cambridge Road Polytrack in recent days.

Although Godolphin do have some homebred Frankel stock to go to war with this year, they have moved to snap up proven performers of the Juddmonte superstar in recent months and purchased the similarly promising Atty Persse to stay in the Roger Charlton yard late last year.

Jim Clarke, media manager to Godolphin, said: "I can confirm that Godolphin have bough a half-share in Swiss Storm and he is to stay in training with David Elsworth. He's a promising colt and I believe the plan is for him to carry the Godolphin blue next season."