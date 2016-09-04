Marco Botti: trainer of Dylan Mouth PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Botti hopes the rain arrives for Dylan Mouth

Preview: Germany, Sunday

Baden-Baden: Longines - Grosser Preis Von Baden (Group 1) 1m4f, turf, 3yo+

BRITISH-TRAINED challenger Dylan Mouth will need to rediscover the form he displayed to capture three Group 1s in his native Italy if he is to make a splash in Germany's top race.

The Marco Botti-trained five-year-old, who faces ten rivals in the €250,000 Group 1, was champion in Italy for the two seasons before moving to Newmarket early this year.

His record in Italy included landing the Derby, but has been well beaten in races in Britain and France, where he was tenth in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time.

Botti, who has booked Andrea Atzeni to ride, said: "He's been trained all along with this race in mind but I'd like to see some rain as he does not like it too fast."

There has been no rain for a fortnight in Iffezheim, with temperatures above 30C, but the track has been well watered and rain is forecast.

German challenge

Another who needs rain is close German Derby third Dschingis Secret, while that Classic form is also represented by Boscaccio, who went into the race unbeaten and favourite but could not handle the heavy going and finished eighth. His connections are confident of a much better showing.

Also interesting are German three-year-old fillies Serienholde and Pagella. Serienholde won the German Oaks in style a month ago, with Pagella seventh after not getting a clear run.

Serienholde's trainer Andreas Wohler has supplemented Wasir, who was third last time in the American St Leger.