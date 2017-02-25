Barry Geraghty: crashed out at the second-last on Charli Parcs PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Geraghty suffers chest

injuries in Kempton fall

BARRY GERAGHTY remains hopeful of riding at the Cheltenham Festival in just over two weeks despite suffering a partially collapsed lung and cracked rib after falling from Charli Parcs at Kempton on Saturday.

Although the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle favourite was up quickly up - and reported to be fine - Geraghty took a long time to get his feet before being taken by ambulance to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London for precautionary tests.

Speaking to At The Races, Geraghty said: "Charli Parcs just stepped at the flight and came down. I got a bit of a kicking from Harry Skelton's horse Bedrock who was coming behind us. I was sore afterwards so I gave up the rest of my rides in the day.

"The prognosis is not too bad. I have a slightly collapsed lung and a cracked rib. The doctors are hopeful that I will be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival. I'm hopeful too."

The day started brightly for JP McManus's retained rider as he steered River Frost to victory in the opening race for the owner.

However, things did not go as planned on Charli Parcs as Geraghty was hard at work on the 8-15 shot a long way out before the pair crashed out when mounting a challenge at the penultimate hurdle.

The jockey, who was replaced on his remaining three rides on the card, trails only Ruby Walsh in the top jockey betting for the Cheltenham Festival in 17 days' time.

Triolo D'Alene: won the Topham Chase and Hennessy Gold Cup PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Triolo retired, Cocktails sore

Henderson also revealed on Saturday that Triolo D'Alene has been retired after sustaining an injury in the BetBright Chase.

Owned by Sandy Orr, Triolo D'Alene's finest moments came in the 2013 Topham Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree, and the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury later the same year.

Triolo D'Alene was pulled up after the second fence in the BetBright Chase with Henderson's other runner in the race Cocktails At Dawn falling.

The trainer wrote on Twitter: "Triolo D'Alene suffered a nasty fracture to the ball of his pelvis and will spend a while at the vets with Simon Knapp. He was bright leaving the course and all the staff Kempton did a great job looking after him.

"We all love him to bits as he has been a true star. He will now hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement. Cocktails At Dawn is quite sore after his fall."