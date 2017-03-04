George Baker: rider was injured in a fall at St Moritz on Sunday PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Baker facing long rehab after bleeding in brain



George Baker suffered bleeding on the brain after a fall last Sunday and faces a long road to recovery, it emerged last night.

The Classic-winning rider remains in a stable condition in hospital in Switzerland after the incident at St Moritz.

A statement released last night by the Professional Jockeys' Association read: "Following a fall during the first race at St Moritz on Sunday, February 26, George Baker was transferred by air ambulance to Graubunden Hospital in Chur, Switzerland, where he has remained in a stable condition in intensive care. Having had CT scans earlier in the week George underwent an MRI scan today.

"Following those MRI scan results, George has suffered from some bleeding in the brain and we are anticipating a long rehabilitation process, but are hopeful he will make a positive recovery. George will remain in hospital in Switzerland while arrangements are made for his return home to commence his rehabilitation.

"George's family would like to express their thanks for all the kind messages of support and would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."

Baker, who landed his first Classic success on Harbour Law in September's St Leger, suffered the injuries when his mount Boomerang Bob was brought down in the first race on the snow at St Moritz.

Baker was initially placed in an induced coma but was reported to be conscious on Monday and an initial CT scan showed no abnormalities.

Three horses came down in the incident, with Boomerang Bob's injuries proving fatal.