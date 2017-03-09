George Baker: suffered bleeding on the brain PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Baker back in England but still in intensive care

GEORGE BAKER has returned to England where he has been transferred to the intensive care unit of the Wellington Hospital in London, the Injured Jockeys Fund said on Wednesday.

The Classic-winning jockey had been in Graubunden Hospital in Chur, Switzerland, since he was injured in a fall when he was riding on the snow course at St Moritz last month.

He suffered bleeding on the brain as a result of the incident and faces a long road to recovery which will now continue nearer to home.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys' Fund said: "George and his wife, Nicola, returned to England on Monday where George was admitted to the Wellington Hospital, London. In due course George will leave the intensive care area and move to the rehabilitation wing of the hospital.

"Nicola and George have many people to whom they would like to express their gratitude. They would like to thank the medical staff who attended to George immediately after his fall together with the air ambulance crew, whose initial treatment was so important; the staff at Graubunden Hospital; Dr Jerry Hill of the BHA; the PJA and Guy Jewell, George's agent, for all that he did to assist the family.

"Finally, the family would like to reiterate their sincere thanks for all the messages of support from family and friends, George's colleagues and the wider racing public."

Baker, who landed his first Classic success on Harbour Law in September's St Leger, suffered the injuries when his mount Boomerang Bob was brought down in the first race on the snow at St Moritz.

He was initially placed in an induced coma but was later reported to be conscious. An initial CT scan showed no abnormalities but an MRI scan revealed there had been some bleeding on the brain.

Three horses came down in the incident, with Boomerang Bob's injuries proving fatal.