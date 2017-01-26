Gavin Sheehan (left): won the 2015 World Hurdle on Cole Harden PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sheehan could return from injury on Friday

CHELTENHAM Festival-winning rider Gavin Sheehan could be back on a racecourse as soon as Friday after getting the all-clear to return to the saddle having suffered a fractured wrist in a fall at Newbury on the last day of 2016.

Sheehan, 24, had been eyeing a comeback at Cheltenham on Saturday but if he can clear the red tape, could return at Doncaster 24-hours earlier

"I went to see the specialist on Tuesday and he said I can ride back whenever I like," said Sheehan, who won the Stayers' Hurdle on Cole Harden in 2015.

Speaking on Wednesday, he added: "I went in to Warren Greatrex's this morning and schooled six horses. I've done everything the right way and it felt good. I just need to sort it out with the BHA now."

Sheehan, who visited family in Australia during his spell on the sidelines, will be thrust straight back into the big-race spotlight it appears, with his boss Greatrex having two to choose from in Saturday's Grade 3 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The rider said: "Warren's got Potters Approach at Doncaster on Friday and that could be my first ride but I'm still waiting to hear back from people.

"On Saturday he's got Cole Harden and Shantou Bob in the Cleeve and it will be ground dependent which one he runs I presume. It was good to relax and get some sun but I'm eager to get back now."