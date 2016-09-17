Cathy Gannon broke all five toes in her left foot in the incident at Lingfield PICTURE: Getty Images

Gannon out for season in further injury blow

THE injured Cathy Gannon, who at one stage had hoped to be back in time for the Shergar Cup in mid-August, will not be seen on a racecourse again this year after the latest update from her specialist suggested a return to race riding in the new year.

Gannon broke all five toes in her left foot in an accident at Lingfield on May 25 when the Brendan Powell-trained Spring Overture played up in the stalls and was withdrawn. It happened the ride after Gannon notched her 15th winner of the year aboard Jamie Osborne's Figurante.

When Gannon gave up on her Shergar Cup target she said she expected to be back at some point in September, but speaking to the Racing Post on Saturday she revealed her return date had again been pushed back.

"I see the specialist in a couple of weeks, but he's said I can start riding out again in December and get back to racing in January," she said.

"I'm feeling grand but it's pretty frustrating as I've missed the bulk of the season. It was pretty serious and all I can do is listen to the specialist and give the injury the time it needs to heal properly."