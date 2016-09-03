Gabrial could pass the £700,000 mark in prize money today PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Gabrial has 'big chance' of first Group win

UNHERALDED star Gabrial has the chance to pass another notable landmark on Saturday, as the Richard Fahey-trained contender could pass the £700,000 mark in prize money in the Group 3 32Red Mile at Haydock.

RELATED LINKS 32Red Mile card

He has been competing at Group level ever since winning his first two starts as a two-year-old in 2011, has finished third in three Group 1 races and was beaten nine and a quarter lengths behind Frankel in the 2012 Sussex Stakes.

The seven-year-old, named after owner Marwan Koukash's son, has also been third in Group 3 company on five occasions, including in this contest in 2013.

Richard Fahey was bullish that Gabrial could break his Group duck on Saturday. "He'd have a big chance on his best form," he said. "He's been in great form all year and is a remarkable horse."

Although still to score above Listed level, Gabrial's consistency has ensured he has picked up masses of place money and will take his career earnings past £700,000 if he were to finish first or second here.

Custom Cut, Here Comes When and First Selection have all won Group races but the only runner to have done so this season is Breton Rock, who carries a 4lb penalty for his success in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket ten weeks ago.