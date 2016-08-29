Ger Lyons: "disappointed" to see Endless Drama head to Australia PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

GER LYONS is set to bid farewell to stable star Endless Drama after revealing the four-year-old is likely to continue his career in Australia.

The son of Lope De Vega finished second to Gleneagles in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas last year and ran a fine race on his reappearance this campaign when third in the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Endless Drama has since won a minor race at Naas though could only finish fifth in the Group 3 Kilfrush Stud Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh when last seen earlier this month.

Lyons said: "He seems OK but I was very disappointed with his run in the Royal Whip. It probably drew a line through his Group One future on this side of the world.

"I think the jury is out on what they are going to do with him next, but I think his career in Ireland is finished, as far as we're aware. I think he's going to head to Australia - that's the plan, as I'm told."

Lyons, who described Endless Drama "a good a horse as I've trained", added he will be disappointed to see the twice Group 1-placed miler head Down Under.

He told At The Races: "I'll be disappointed because he's as good a horse as I've trained. I'm just disappointed we got chinned in the big ones. We got chinned in the Guineas and he ran well in the Lockinge.

"He's a nice horse to have and I'm just sorry I didn't hit the big target with him."