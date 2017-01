Huntingdon: temperatures dipped to -6.7C overnight PICTURE: Getty Images

Frozen Huntingdon forced to cancel card



HUNTINGDON has lost its meeting today as the track is frozen.

Officials at the course covered take-off, landing and other vulnerable areas and further protection was put down on Wednesday.

However, a low of -6.7C overnight meant racing was cancelled.

The meeting had been due to host a Grade 2 hurdle for mares that was moved when Ascot was off last week.