Ascot: temperatures are not forecast to rise high enough on Saturday PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Frozen Ascot calls

off Saturday fixture

RACING at Ascot and Taunton has been called off on Saturday with both courses found to be frozen in places during morning inspections.

Ascot, where the Grade 1 Berkshire Community Foundation Clarence House Chase had been set to take place, fell to the weather at 6.30am and Taunton was also cancelled with temperatures below freezing.

More to follow. . .