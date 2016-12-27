Freddy Tylicki: in good spirits after leaving hospital PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tylicki staying positive after Christmas at home



FREDDY TYLICKI says he is focussed on staying positive after spending Christmas Day at home with his mother and sister.

The jockey, who sustained life-changing injuries in a fall at Kempton eight weeks ago, has left hospital to begin rehabilitation and thanked the racing community for their support.

"I was absolutely delighted to be home for Christmas," Tylicki told Channel 4 Racing's final broadcast on Tuesday.

"It was only for the day, but it was obviously a step in the right direction. I have a lot of things on my plate right now, but the main thing is to stay positive.

"I left hospital a week ago and I'm now in Stanmore. It's one of the best spinal clinics in the country, so I'm really looking forward to spending my time here and to staying positive.

"The support I'm getting from everyone in racing is absolutely unbelievable. I don't really know how to thank everyone."

Many hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised for Tylicki, most notably through a fundraising effort kickstarted by At The Races' and ITV Racing's Matt Chapman.

"There's been a lot of money raised for me," said Tylicki. "It has all been very helpful and the team in the spinal clinic are absolutely brilliant. They do a great job.

"A lot of friends have come to visit me. They have given me a lot of help and support to stay positive. I appreciate that very much. You don't really know how to thank everyone."