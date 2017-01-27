The Conglomerate (noseband) winning the Durban July at Greyville PICTURE: Gold Circle

Dettori to ride Durban July winner in Sun Met



Preview: South Africa, Saturday 3.10pm GMT

Kenilworth: The Sun Met (Grade 1) 1m 2f, turf, 3yo+

FRANKIE DETTORI, in Cape Town in his role as an ambassador for Investec, has been snapped up by local trainer Joe Ramsden for Durban July winner The Conglomerate who also went close in the Sansui Summer Cup.

Derek Brugman, racing manager for owner Markus Jooste, said: "I hope Frankie has a winner out here and maybe he can do it on The Conglomerate, but I think the horse is a handicapper and it will be tough for him taking on the top ones."

Hot favourite is Jooste's Legal Eagle (Sean Tarry/Anton Marcus) who was second in last year's race and was an impressive winner of the one mile Queen's Plate three weeks ago, beating Captain America (Brett Crawford/Corne Orffer) by two and a quarter lengths.

Brugman said: "He is versatile, easy to ride, has a great turn of foot and I think he is better over this ten furlongs than he is over a mile."

Marinaresco (Candice Bass-Robinson/Grant van Niekerk) is second favourite and managed only a three length fourth in the Queen's Plate after failing to overcome a poor draw.

Van Niekerk said: "I probably rode a bit of a bad race that day but I'm expecting a good run and I make him a big runner."

The improving handicapper Whisky Baron (Brett Crawford/Greg Cheyne) has won his last four since being gelded and has been heavily backed.

Crawford said: "He is still improving and, although it's going to be difficult, I don't think it's impossible."

Also on Saturday

Kenilworth: Betting World Cape Flying Championship (Grade 1) 5f, turf, 3yo+ 1.00pm GMT

Carry On Alice (Sean Tarry/S'Manga Khumalo) has been preferred by the former champion to favourite Trip To Heaven (Sean Tarry/Grant van Niekerk) on whom he easily won the Diadem over a furlong further a fortnight ago.

Trip To Heaven has a fine turn of foot but invariably loses at least two lengths at the start.

The much-travelled Red Ray (Joey Ramsden/Anton Marcus) was only fourth in the Diadem but is expected to run better this time but last year's winner Gulf Storm (Brett Crawford/ Greg Cheyne) has disappointed recently.

Kenilworth: Klawervlei Majorca Stakes (Grade 1) 1m, turf, 3yo+ f/m 1.35pm GMT

This is probably the last race in South Africa for last season's Cape Fillies Guineas winner Silver Mountain (Candice Bass-Robinson/Grant van Niekerk). Like Legal Eagle and Marinaresco, she is due to leave for New York in March but she faces a tough task from her outside draw.

Star Express (Justin Snaith/Piere Strydom) and the three-year-old Lady Of The House (Brett Crawford/Anton Marcus) look big dangers.

Kenilworth: Investec Cape Derby (Grade 1) 1m 2f, turf, 3yo 2.15pm GMT

The Crawford-trained Edict Of Nantes is probably Dettori's best chance. He has a bit to find with Table Bay (Joey Ramsden/Anton Marcus) on Cape Guineas running but races as if he will appreciate the extra here. Horizon (Candice Bass-Robinson/Grant van Niekerk) is favourite and should like the trip but is stepping up in class.