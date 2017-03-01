Delphine Santiago and Milow after their landmark success PICTURE: Scott Burton

Santiago first female to win with new allowance

France: Delphine Santiago created history on Wednesday when she became the first female jockey to ride a winner in France with the assistance of a new 2kg allowance.

Santiago, 37, partnered Milow to victory in the 7½f handicap on the all-weather at Deauville for trainer Ana Imaz Ceca.

A joint-winner of the Cravache d'Or in 2013, Santiago guided her mount to a length-and-a-quarter win with the help of the much-discussed allowance, which came into force on Wednesday.

In all bar class one races in France, female riders will now be able to claim 2kgs (4.4lb), a move that has provoked much debate with several female riders hitting out at the move as demeaning.

In all, 13 of the 96 runners at Deauville were due to be ridden by women, a considerable increase on the usual numbers, with Alison Massin riding in seven of the eight races on the card.