Search our News Archive

Japanese Derby winner Makahiki PICTURE: Masakazu Takahashi

France: Makahiki smooth in Prix Niel success

Report: Chantilly, Sunday

Qatar Prix Niel (Group 2) | 1m4f | turf | 3yo colts & fillies

JAPANESE Arc hope Makahiki ran out a comfortable but narrow winner of the Qatar Prix Niel at Chantilly as he warmed up for his tilt at Europe's biggest race at the same track in three weeks' time.

The Japanese Derby winner faced just four rivals and it was unsurprisingly quite a tactical affair, with one-time Derby favourite Midterm, not seen since suffering an injury in the Dante at York, setting a steady pace in front.

Midterm, under Vincent Cheminaud with intended jockey Ted Durcan stuck at home due to travel problems, led into the straight when a three-way sprint between him, Makahiki and Doha Dream unwound.

Makahiki was last of the three as the dash begun, but Christophe Lemaire was always confident and in the end his mount prevailed by a neck from Midterm, with Doha Dream another short head behind.

'Good reintroduction'

Lemaire said: "I am really pleased that the horse won. He accelerated really well and you have to remember that he hadn't run since May."

He added: "It was a very good reintroduction, and I was pleased I didn't have to make the running on him, but could take a lead."

Lord Grimthorpe, representing Midterm's owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "He’s had a good blow and really needed that. He settled well and moved nicely during the race, and from that point of view you have to be pleased, apart from the result.

"He now has two options, either the Arc or the Champion Stakes, which we will decide in due course."

Reaction from bookmakers towards the winner was mixed. While StanJames shortened Makahiki to 5-1 (from 8) for the Prix de l'Arc De Triomphe, Ladbrokes and Betfair pushed him out to 10-1 from the same price. Midterm was generally cut for the race and is now a best-priced 33-1.

Also at Chantilly on Sunday. . .

Qatar Prix Vermeille (Group 1) | 1m4f | turf | 3yo+ fillies and mares

LEFT HAND gained a first success at Group 1 level when taking the Prix Vermeille little over an hour later under Maxime Guyon for Carlos Laffon-Parias.

The Dubawi filly, running in the famous Wertheimer colours, ran down Godolphin's Endless Time after Mickael Barzalona, a late substitute for William Buick who suffered the same travel problems as Ted Durcan, had set a moderate gallop.

Left Hand had been second to La Cresionniere in the Prix De Diane in June and it was that filly whose price for the Arc was most affected. She is now a general 7-1 shot. Left Hand can be backed at 33-1 with Coral and Hills.

