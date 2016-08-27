Erupt: Favourite to regain winning thread PICTURE: www. scoopdyga.com

Erupt bidding to explode into Arc reckoning

Preview: France, Sunday

Deauville: Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville (Group 2) 1m4½f, 3yo+

IN A field of just four both Siljan's Saga and the only Group 1 winner in the lineup, Erupt, may have Arc ambitions, having finished eighth and fifth behind Golden Horn in 2015.

The Niarchos family's Erupt was sent off second favourite for the King George at Ascot but lost both third and fourth in the final strides.

"He appears to be training well and both Francis [Graffard] and Stephane [Pasquier] are delighted with him," said Niarchos racing manager Alan Cooper. "His showing will guide us as to which route to take: to go the same way as last year in the Arc; possibly Canada and then the Breeders' Cup; or to Melbourne, where they would be delighted to have him."

Siljan's Saga won this race 12 months ago on significantly softer ground and has had a far from ideal preparation, having been treated for a back problem during the week.

"We really only decided to run on Friday morning after she had cantered satisfactorily," said Jean-Pierre Gauvin. "It has certainly hampered her preparation for the race and all though she is back to being fully supple, she might be a bit short of work."

Garlingari has been one of the revelations of the season and, at the age of five, has progressed from handicap company to land wins at Group 2 and Group 3 levels.

A fast-closing third to New Bay when giving weight away in the Prix Gontaut-Biron 13 days ago, Garlingari will be aiming to follow recently-retired stablemate Cirrus Des Aigles as a winner of this historic prize.

"He hasn't done a lot with him since his last run as it has been very hot and I wanted to keep him fresh," said Corine Barande-Barbe. "If there had been 12 runners I might not have run but you couldn't let an opportunity like this go by. He is giving away weight but I still think he could perhaps cause a surprise."

The sole three-year-old in the lineup is the Jean-Pierre Carvalho-trained Savoir Vivre, who in two more strides might have won the Deutches Derby at Hamburg, but who is yet to win a stakes race.

"I think a four-runner race in Deauville will be good for the horse's morale," said Carvalho, who comes here rather than take on Germany's biggest all-age race in Baden-Baden next Sunday. "The Grosser Preis is a tough race for a three-year-old and this is a better choice with a view to his future."

Also on Sunday

Deauville: Prix de Meautry Barriere (Group 3) 6f, 3yo+

British interests are well represented, with Silver Rainbow, who is in foal to Cable Bay and a winner here in the Listed Prix du Circle over 5f at the start of the meeting for Charlie Hills.

Having made little impact on the Nunthorpe last time out, she will be having her final start before concentrating on the business of producing the next generation.

Owner Richard Tuft said: "The draw in the Nunthorpe wasn't great and she got bumped coming out of the stalls and was on the back foot, which makes things hard in a race like that. It was quite loose on top, which didn't help us either. This is her last race and it's one of the easier Group 3s you'll find so we thought we'd give it a go."

Lord Of The Land was campaigned over a mile when trained by Andre Fabre and started off the season with David O'Meara as the gambled-on favourite for the Lincoln.

O'Meara has steadily brought this full-brother to dual Classic winner Lope De Vega back in trip, a ploy that appeared to be reaping dividends when third to Toscanini in the Phoenix Sprint last time out.

"He ran well over six furlongs last time at the Curragh and shows plenty of speed, so it seems six will be most suitable for him," said O'Meara.