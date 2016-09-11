Andre Fabre, trainer of Vadamos, scorer of the Prix Du Moulin PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

France: Cheminaud slips Moulin field on Vadamos



Chantilly, Sunday

Qatar Prix Du Moulin De Longchamp (Group 1), 1m, turf, 3yo+

VADAMOS landed a first Group 1 victory at the age of five as jockey Vincent Cheminaud nicked a decisive lead turning in to ensure that the pair won the Qatar Prix Du Moulin De Longchamp at Chantilly.

The Aga Khan representative Zarak set the early gallop, with Christophe Soumillon soon steadying it down, which meant that the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection pulled much too hard.

As the field turned in, Cheminaud took matters into his own hands and shot past Zarak, carrying a lead of over a length into the straight. From that point on he always looked like holding on, with outsider Spectre pipping favourite Zelzal into second.

Vadamos had previously won twice at Group 2 level and had been second to Ribchester in the Jacques Le Marois at Deauville on his previous start. The win was a sixth in the race for trainer Andre Fabre, which makes him the most successful in the race's history.

Vadamos was widely cut for the QEII at Ascot next month after the race. He is now a best-priced 8-1 with BetFred, William Hill and 32Red.

Fabre revealed that there are other options on the table. "He’s part-owned by an Australian, so we could potentially go to the Cox Plate, or the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot."

"He needs good ground, so that will be key to our decision," Fabre added. "The Breeders' Cup Mile could also come under consideration."