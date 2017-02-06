Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

General view of Sedgefield

Temperatures are reported to be rising at Sedgefield

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

Fourth inspection at Sedgefield as frost bites

 By Mark Scully 10:03AM 6 FEB 2017 

WOLVERHAMPTON'S all-weather offering could be the only meeting taking place in Britain on Monday, with officials at Sedgefield calling a fourth inspection for 12pm.

RELATED LINKS

With temperatures dipping to -3c on Monday morning, some areas were found to be frozen during an initial 7.30am inspection and there was not sufficient improvement by the time a second inspection was held at 9.30am.

A third look at 11am also failed to provide a conclusive answer, so clerk of the course Paul Barker has elected to delay a decision for another hour to give the meeting every chance.

There remains cause for optimism though, with conditions said to be improving and take off and landing areas having been covered since Saturday.

Lingfield's meeting has already been abandoned due to waterlogging but there are no such problems at Wolverhampton despite temperatures of -3.6c earlier in the morning, where an eight-race cards gets underway at 2.20.

 
News Archive

Search