Temperatures are reported to be rising at Sedgefield PICTURE: Getty Images

Fourth inspection at Sedgefield as frost bites



WOLVERHAMPTON'S all-weather offering could be the only meeting taking place in Britain on Monday, with officials at Sedgefield calling a fourth inspection for 12pm.

RELATED LINKS Monday's cards

With temperatures dipping to -3c on Monday morning, some areas were found to be frozen during an initial 7.30am inspection and there was not sufficient improvement by the time a second inspection was held at 9.30am.

A third look at 11am also failed to provide a conclusive answer, so clerk of the course Paul Barker has elected to delay a decision for another hour to give the meeting every chance.

There remains cause for optimism though, with conditions said to be improving and take off and landing areas having been covered since Saturday.

Lingfield's meeting has already been abandoned due to waterlogging but there are no such problems at Wolverhampton despite temperatures of -3.6c earlier in the morning, where an eight-race cards gets underway at 2.20.