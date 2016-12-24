Bob McCreery: champion amateur rider in 1956-57 season PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Top amateur and breeder Bob McCreery dies at 86

BOB McCREERY, the amateur rider-turned-breeder who was instrumental in the establishment of the European Breeders' Fund, has died. He was 86.

The son of the distinguished WWII general Sir Richard McCreery, Bob McCreery was champion amateur rider in 1956-57 having dead-heated for the title with Danny Moralee the previous season. His successes in the saddle included the 1953 Welsh Grand National on Stalbridge Rock.

He served a spell as assistant to trainer Ryan Price before moving into the breeding industry. From his Stowell Hill Stud near Wincanton he bred the likes of Old Vic, the French and Irish Derby winner, High Top, Dominica, winner of the King's Stand Stakes who he also owned, and Royal Ascot winner Gale Force Ten.

Away from the track, McCreery was a long-standing trustee of the Injured Jockeys Fund and was also one of the the driving forces behind the creation of JETS (Jockeys Education and reTraining Scheme) and the European Breeders' Fund, a major sponsor of racing.

Close friend Brough Scott paid tribute and said: "At first meeting Bob's slightly shy exterior could make him seem a touch reserved but he was a warm, brave, funny, clear thinking and immensely generous man.

"I am thinking of his wife Jeanette and the family and we will all miss him very much. We have lost a fine and highly original man that it was an honour to have known."