Fontwell and Hereford

call 8am Sunday checks

FONTWELL and Hereford have both called 8am inspections on Sunday for racing later on the same day as the cold snap tightens its grip on British racing.

Ascot and Taunton fell to the freezing weather on Saturday with the tracks frozen in places, and officials at Sunday's courses will be inspecting before racing with temperatures set to drop again on Saturday night into Sunday.

More to follow. . .