Sole Power: won two King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Five-time Group 1 hero Sole Power retired at ten



SOLE POWER, a staple in top-level sprints over the past seven years with a record of five Group 1 wins from 65 starts, has been retired at the age of ten.

The star sprinter, a winner of more than £2 million in prize-money, had his final outing at Meydan last month when finishing sixth behind Ertijaal in the Group 3 Meydan Sprint.

Trained by Eddie Lynam for owners David and Sabena Power, Sole Power retires as the winner of 12 races in all, the most recent of those successes coming in the Group 2 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in September 2015.

The diminutive sprinter's first Group 1 success came in unforgettable circumstances as he downed Starspangledbanner to win the Nunthorpe Stakes at York in 2010 as a 100-1 outsider.

He would win a second Nunthorpe in 2014, while also bolstering his Group 1 haul with back-to-back victories in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as the 2015 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

"We took the view that he had lost some of his zest and after he came home from Dubai, where he ran three times in January and February, we decided he had done enough," said Lynam. "He's perfectly sound and we could have let him race on for another couple of years but he just isn't as good as he was.

"Bar my family nobody had heard of me until he won the Nunthorpe in 2010 at 100-1. He took us all over the world and was a wonderful, genuine horse who always tried his heart out - unlike his trainer he was always a happy friendly individual.

"He'll be a huge loss to the yard when he leaves to spend his retirement at Horse Park Stud in Co Wicklow."