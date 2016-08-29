Mick Fitzgerald: latest member of the ITV Racing team PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Fitzgerald latest to land prize role on ITV team

MICK FITZGERALD will add a former jump jockey's perspective to the new ITV racing team after he was on Sunday revealed as the latest addition to the channel's roster for next year.

Hot on the heels of the news that Britain's most successful female rider Hayley Turner has been signed up by ITV bosses, the Grand National winner will also join a cast to be fronted by ex-Sky Sports football anchor Ed Chamberlin.

Fitzgerald, 46, was rumoured to be in the reckoning for a role and, although he declined to comment on Sunday, his agent Jon Holmes revealed the switch had been rubber-stamped.

"Mick will be part of the team," he said. "I don't know any more at this stage, that's where we are at the moment."

Fitzgerald is the second personality to move to ITV from Channel 4 Racing following Rishi Persad, as the broadcaster prepares to take over the sport's terrestrial rights on a four-year contract from January 1.

Since being forced to retire through injury in 2008, the former leading rider, who amassed 1,303 victories during a glittering career that featured not only a National victory on Rough Quest but also a Cheltenham Gold Cup triumph on See More Business, has turned his talents to the media, working for a number of organisations including the BBC.

Fitzgerald started a full-time presenting role for At The Races soon after hanging up his saddle and joined Channel 4 as a pundit in 2013, since when he has covered Flat racing as well as jumps.

The other confirmed members of the ITV team to be revealed so far are Francesca Cumani, Oli Bell and Sally Ann Grassick.