Quiet Reflection bolts

up in 32Red Sprint Cup

Report: Haydock, Saturday

32Red Sprint Cup Stakes (Group 1) 3yo+, 6f

COMMONWEALTH CUP winner Quiet Reflection proved far too good for her rivals as she put up a thoroughly dominant performance to win the Sprint Cup.

With July Cup conqueror Limato ruled out hours before the race on account of the deteriorating ground conditions, Quiet Reflection was sent off as the 7-2 favourite and her backers would have had few anxious moments as she cruised into contention under Dougie Costello before quickening to a one-and-three-quarter-length success.

The Tin Man ran on well to grab second after missing the break, while July Cup runner-up Suedois ran creditably in third.

Push-button acceleration

A delighted Costello said: "I just said to Danny [Tudhope, rider of Suedois] I've never ridden anything like it and I probably never will again. For a filly to be press-button go it's impressive.

"She was a bit fresh to be honest and she was taking me a bit from the four to the three and I'm thinking ‘Jesus Danny don't stop now, take me for a bit longer' and she's got there and idled a bit. She's won as she liked.

"She's the real deal. She makes everything look like it's going two gears slower than she's going. It's all down to Jordan [Vaughan, groom] and Karl [Burke, trainer]. I just turn up on the day."

Cut for Champions Day

Following such an authoritative success, Quiet Reflection was cut by bookmakers for the Champions Sprint Stakes.

She is now a top price of 6-1 (from 10-1) for the Champions Day contest. Fellow female Mecca's Angel heads the betting at 9-2.

If Quiet Reflection does turn up at Ascot - Burke suggested it was the next target - then she is likely to renew rivalry with The Tin Man, who delighted trainer James Fanshawe with his performance on ground which blunted his turn of foot.

Fanshawe said: "It was a tremendous run. Obviously you don't know how they'll handle the ground until you try it and Tom [Queally] said he's handled it well, but you just can't quicken on the softer ground like you can on firmer and he had a bit to make up."

"We'll see how he comes out of it and hopefully we'll head to Ascot now."

Going impact

The first two days of Haydock's three-day meeting took place with the going on the quick side but persistent rain throughout the day on Saturday saw conditions deteriorate quickly and the Sprint Cup was run on soft ground.

The prospect of such testing conditions saw Divine and Sole Power join Limato on the sidelines, while Magical Memory, who ran no sort of race under Frankie Dettori and was effectively pulled-up, reportedly failed to handle the soft ground.